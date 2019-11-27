Watertight security in Vrindavan in view of President’s visit on Thursday

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:38 IST

With President Ram Nath Kovind visiting Vrindavan on Thursday, tight security is in place in the temple town. The president is expected to land at the Agra airport and take a helicopter to Vrindavan. According to his programme, he is expected to land at the Akshay Patra Foundation helipad in Vrindavan at around 9.40 am and spend around five hours in the city.

Senior police officials said that the city had been divided into four zones and eight sectors for security purposes. CDO and ADM level officers will function as zonal magistrates, while sub-divisional magistrates will be in charge of the sectors.

SSP Mathura Shalabh Mathur, in a briefing held jointly with the district magistrate, said, “Security drills have been conducted to ensure that the arrangements are foolproof and there are no hiccups in the president’s visit.”

DM Mathura Sarvagya Ram Mishra said that entry to the venues to be visited by the VVIP guests would only be through valid passes and authority letters. “Strict scrutiny will be in place,” he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the president in Vrindavan.

The president is scheduled to inaugurate a new block at the Ramkrishna Mission Sevashram Charitable Hospital here and address a gathering there. The governor and the CM are also expected to give speeches on the occasion.

According to the President’s schedule, he is also expected to visit the Bankey Bihari temple and meet ‘katha-vachak’ Vijay Kaushal Maharaj at the Nikunj Van Ashram. He will then visit the Akshay Patra Foundation where he will feed underprivileged children and have lunch. He will also visit the Radha Vrindavan Chandra temple on the day.