Way clear for grand temple, time to spread message of harmony: Akhada Parishad chief

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 15:17 IST

Seers and saints, besides senior leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have welcomed the Supreme Court ruling paving the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya at the till now disputed site and a separate five acre land for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya itself.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) — the apex decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders of the country —said the verdict finally cleared the way for construction of a ‘Bhavya Mandir’ of Ram Lalla at his birthplace, which would fulfil the wishes of millions of devout Hindus as well as the saints’ community who had been waiting for this for the past several years.

“ It is time that all Indians come forward for maintaining peace and communal harmony in country. I appeal to all religious leaders of all faiths, including Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians, to spread the message of communal harmony amongst their followers so that peace and harmony were maintained,” he said.

Similarly, VHP international working president Alok Kumar said the Supreme Court verdict had paved the way for the dream of VHP leader the late Ashok Singhal for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya to come true.

Surendra Jain, VHP joint general secretary, said, “Everyone should respect the court orders and ensure maintenance of peace and communal harmony.”

Ambreesh Singh, VHP’s prant sangathan mantri (regional organization secretary) of Kashi Prant, Ambreesh Singh said the Ayodhya verdict was a victory of democracy and millions of Hindus.

“We were hopeful of a decision in favour of Ram Lalla and justice was finally done. All’s well that ends well,” he said.