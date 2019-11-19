e-paper
We’re against politics being played out in garb of students’ agitation: ABVP general secy

UP CM to be chief guest at ABVP’s 65th national convention in Agra on Nov 25

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
CM Yogi Aditya Nath will be the chief guest at the closing function of the 65th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on November 25 in Agra. The four-day convention, which will include an exhibition, will begin on the Agra College ground on Friday.

National general secretary of ABVP, Ashish Chauhan, said, “Activists from different parts of the nation will gather here to draft a road map for making ‘Bharat’ a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader). The convention with focus on social, academic and national issues important for rebuilding the country.”

The discussion topics would include the condition of state universities, pollution, Article 370, Kartarpur Sahib corridor, anti-national forces, unemployment and Ayodhya verdict, he said.

“There will also be an exhibition depicting the glorious tasks undertaken by the ABVP in its 70-year history,” said Chauhan at a press conference.

The newly elected national president and secretary of the organisation would take oath on the opening day, while the convention would formally begin a day later on Saturday, he said.

“On the last day, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be here as the chief guest. He will also present an award in the memory of Yashwant Rao Kelkar to Sagar Reddy for the welfare work he has done for orphans,” said Chauhan.

ON JNU AGITATION

Speaking about the agitation by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the ABVP general secretary said that the students were protesting because of red tapism and lack of communication between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the JNU administration.

“However, anti-social elements on campus have diverted from the core issue. We oppose the fee hike but we also condemn the insult shown to a great personality like Swami Vivekanand by these anti-social elements. We are against politics being played out in the garb of students’ agitation,” he said.

Chauhan also supported the demand of reservation for dalit and backward caste students at all central universities, including at the Aligarh Muslim University and the Jamia Millia Islamia.

