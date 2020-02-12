e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Weak winter leaves roses blooming in price ahead of V-Day demand

Weak winter leaves roses blooming in price ahead of V-Day demand

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A “weak winter” season, as per flower growers in Pune district, has affected the blooming of roses in particular, hitting both the export variety and the approximate thousands of tonnes of the flower that are groomed for Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Pune district flower growers association president, Shivajirao Bhegade, said, “As there has been no winter this year, it disturbed the rose cycle. Roses were ready in the last week of January and farmers were forced to sell them. Exports have stopped since last week and there is very little supply in the local market.”

Explaining the process, Bhegade said, “Usually, roses need 50 to 55 days to get ready on the farm, in a pre-bloom state. When the weather is not cold enough, roses get ready in 40-45 days. In Pune district, the main rose plantation area is in Talegaon, at least 2,500 hectares area. As compared to the previous year, rose exports are down this year.”

Bhegade claimed that 70 per cent of the total rose production in the country for Valentine’s Day comes from Talegaon.

Pune flower traders’ union president Aurn Veer said, “The rose rates are up by 40 per cent, and likely to increase on Thursday and Friday. The rate for roses is Rs120 to Rs140 per 20 flowers in the wholesale market. It will cost 50 per cent more, at a minimum, in the retail market.”

Veer said that the demand for roses for Valentine’s Day comes in from all over the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Surat city.

top news
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to retain cabinet ministers in new AAP govt
‘We have to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi poll loss
‘We have to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi poll loss
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
Shatrughan Sinha tweets to ‘super leader’ Kejriwal, promptly adds disclaimer
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
‘Last hope’: Delhi gangrape victim’s mother urges SC to issue death warrant
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
IPL 2020: Royal Challenger Bangalore to change name ahead of next season?
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies in Goa
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Ferrari shows off new SF1000 car with a touch of theatre
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities