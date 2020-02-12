Weak winter leaves roses blooming in price ahead of V-Day demand

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:28 IST

PUNE A “weak winter” season, as per flower growers in Pune district, has affected the blooming of roses in particular, hitting both the export variety and the approximate thousands of tonnes of the flower that are groomed for Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Pune district flower growers association president, Shivajirao Bhegade, said, “As there has been no winter this year, it disturbed the rose cycle. Roses were ready in the last week of January and farmers were forced to sell them. Exports have stopped since last week and there is very little supply in the local market.”

Explaining the process, Bhegade said, “Usually, roses need 50 to 55 days to get ready on the farm, in a pre-bloom state. When the weather is not cold enough, roses get ready in 40-45 days. In Pune district, the main rose plantation area is in Talegaon, at least 2,500 hectares area. As compared to the previous year, rose exports are down this year.”

Bhegade claimed that 70 per cent of the total rose production in the country for Valentine’s Day comes from Talegaon.

Pune flower traders’ union president Aurn Veer said, “The rose rates are up by 40 per cent, and likely to increase on Thursday and Friday. The rate for roses is Rs120 to Rs140 per 20 flowers in the wholesale market. It will cost 50 per cent more, at a minimum, in the retail market.”

Veer said that the demand for roses for Valentine’s Day comes in from all over the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Surat city.