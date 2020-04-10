Wearing face masks made mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:27 IST

Gurugram: In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the administration has now made wearing a mask while stepping out of the house compulsory in Gurugram, officials said Friday. The move comes a day after nine containment zones were identified in Gurugram city and it was decided that these areas should be sealed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The decision to make masks mandatory has been taken under sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and the Haryana Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, said the government order.

According to the order, all persons going out in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc., must be compulsorily wearing a 3-ply mask or cloth mask. The mask has also been made compulsory for any person moving around in their personal or official vehicle, including government officials. The order further said that no person/officer will attend any meeting/work place without wearing these masks.

“Any person found violating these orders will face action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The directions in this regard make it clear that all government and private officials who are out are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Similar instructions had been issued by Faridabad deputy commissioner Yashpal Yadav Thursday evening, making masks compulsory for residents of the district while stepping out of their homes. “In the last few days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been on the rise in Faridabad and in order to prevent the spread, it has been decided to make masks mandatory for all citizens while stepping out of their houses,” said Yadav.

Till Friday, Gurugram had recorded 32 Covid-19 positive cases and Faridabad district had recorded 28 positive cases.

Yadav also said that 13 areas in Faridabad were declared containment zones on Thursday and measures are being taken to conduct door-to-door screening of suspects, testing of suspected cases, quarantining, isolating and ensuring social distancing. The areas in Faridabad included in containment zones are sectors 11, 37 and 28, Badkhal Village, Green Field colony, AC Nagar, Fatehpur Taga, Khori, sectors 16 and 3, Chandpur Arua, Mohna, Ranhera.