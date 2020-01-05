e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Weatherman predicts rain, fog in next 3 days in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Children making the most of a sunny morning at a park in Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Children making the most of a sunny morning at a park in Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/ht)
         

A sunny morning followed light showers last night, which brought residents some respite from the cold wave on Sunday. However, cloud cover later in the afternoon led to a drop in temperature. 

According to the weather experts at the Punjab Agricultural University, the spell of cold wave would persist as rain is likely for the next three days.

“Cloud cover and rain are largely due to the western disturbances. Though thundershowers are expected on January 7, some respite is likely on January 9,” the experts said.

“Moderate to dense fog is likely to appear over most areas on January 5 due to low temperatures and availability of moisture,”  the experts said. 

Weather since December 31 has largely remained sunny providing much needed respite for the freezing cold wave that had swept the region. At 8.4°C on December 25, the city had witnessed its coldest Christmas day in 50 years. 

