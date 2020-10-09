e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Webinar held to mark Wildlife Week in Himachal

Webinar held to mark Wildlife Week in Himachal

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

About one million wildlife species will become extinct in the next few years, said Wildlife Crime Control Bureau additional director Tilottama Verma here on Friday.

She was speaking during a webinar organised by HP ENVIS Hub to celebrate Wildlife Week.

“Illegal trafficking is one of the biggest threats against wild animals. In the international market, illegal wildlife and timber trade is a business worth forty billion dollars. India is a prosperous country for flora and fauna and from here many animals are trafficked to Southeast Asia and China. Major species among these include tiger, Tibetan antelope (Chiru), pangolin, snakes, turtles and butterflies,” shared Verma.

HP ENVIS coordinator Aparna Sharma hosted the webinar and briefed the audience about the significance of the occasion. Besides Verma, principal chief conservator of forests Dr Savita and IGCMC director Dr Arindran Gopala were the eminent speakers at the webinar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Savita said the Himachal Pradesh forest department has taken many steps to provide relief to the people of the state from the monkey menace. She added that the steps taken for the rejuvenation of the Ganga have been very effective and now the same will be replicated for nine other major river systems of the country.

The webinar with the theme ‘Wildlife and its conservation’ and was attended by 100 people.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
RR vs DC live: Smith falls to Nortje, Capitals choke Royals
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In