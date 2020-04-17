e-paper
Weekend showers won't hamper farming ops: PAU

Weekend showers won’t hamper farming ops: PAU

Farmers, however, say they are delaying harvesting as their being allowed to unload only one truck a day at the grain markets.

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Farmers at local grain markets in Ludhiana say the wheat procurement process had slowed down due to the absence of migrants labourers.
The school of climate change and agricultural meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has forecast light rain and windy conditions till Saturday.

“This, however, will not hamper harvesting operations across state,” head of the department Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu stated.

Meanwhile, farmers at local grain markets in Ludhiana said the wheat procurement process had slowed down due to the absence of migrants labourers, who had left for their hometowns as soon as the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Farmers said they are being allowed to unload only one truck a day, which would mean increased transportation costs.

Due to this, farmers say that they are delaying the harvesting process but they fear their crop may get damaged.

