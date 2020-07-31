Welder killed as portion of roof collapses in a Greater Noida society

cities

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:56 IST

A man in his early thirties was killed while another was injured after getting trapped under rubble when a portion of an overhanging roof collapsed in a society in the Beta 2 area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Qyum (single name), a welder who lives in Dadri, while the injured man was identified as Nand Kishor Mehto, a domestic help.

According to police officers, both the men were indulged in doing some welding work around 7.30pm when the incident took place in NTPC Society.

“The victim was doing some welding worker outside the window of a third-storey flat where renovation work was going on. Mehto, the domestic help of the house was helping him with the work. A portion of the eaves over the window collapsed suddenly, and both men were trapped under the rubble,” said senior sub-inspector, Ranpal Singh, Beta 2 police station.

He said a call was made to the police helpline after which a team was rushed to the spot. “Both the men were rescued from under the rubble and rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110 where Qyum was declared brought dead and Nand Kishor underwent treatment. He is out of danger and recuperating,” said Singh.

Police officers said that the length of the overhanging portion of the roof was longer than usual and had developed some cracks. However, no repair had been done on the cracked portion. They suspect the welding work weakened the overhanging portion of the roof and led to its collapse.

They added that the family of the deceased has not filed any complaint in the matter so far and hence no case has been registered in the matter. The body was handed over to them following an autopsy.