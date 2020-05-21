e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / West Bengal migrants upset over cancelled train

West Bengal migrants upset over cancelled train

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:20 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

When a group of migrants heard that Shramik train to Howrah in West Bengal has been cancelled because of cyclone Amphan, they rushed to Panvel railway station on Tuesday to verify it.

Sajida Noor, 30, was one of them. She had packed her bags and was all set to leave her rented home at Kamothe. When she learnt that the train was cancelled, she was disheartened.

Noor, husband works at a construction site, came to Kamothe four months ago with her eight-month-old girl.

“It was a lengthy process to get ourselves registered at the police station. We waited for more than three hours in the sun for our turn and now this,” said Noor, who worked as a domestic help.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar appealed to migrant not to rush and gather at the railway station. “The train to West Bengal has been cancelled and any change would be communicated to migrants. Also, unless one gets a call from the police, no one should rush to the railway station. The date of the journey on the pass is tentative as a lot of trains are being cancelled and rescheduled daily.”

While many migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have left the city by special trains, Bengal migrants have been stuck as the West Bengal government’s approval came late.

“There is no assurance of trains now. We don’t want to starve to death or depend on others. We will hire a vehicle and leave,” said Arun Singh, 39, who worked at construction sites.

Activist Vijay Patil, who has been coordinating with migrants for their travel, is flooded with calls from West Bengal migrants.

“I keep telling them that they should wait for trains to start and that they should not travel by road or foot,” Patil said.

Those migrants, who live with families, are more desperate to return home.

“We have been waiting for more than two months now. It is becoming difficult to feed my family. We will start our journey no matter what,” said Sunil Rao, 40, who lives in Kalamboli and worked as a labourer.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In