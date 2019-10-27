What I commit to do/Mukta Tilak, MLA, Kasba peth: ‘Resolving water woes top of the list’

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:33 IST

PUNE Mukta Tilak, city mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winner candidate from Kasba peth says her top priority now will be resolving water woes in her constituency among other issues.

Congratulations on the win. What is the first thing will you like to take up from the manifesto?

First of all, Happy Diwali to all the residents and hope it will be pollution less Diwali in the city. There were many things mentioned in my manifesto, but the most important is resolving water woes in Kasba peth. The problem here is not of shortage but, low pressure. After studying the issue we have found out that the main pipelines have become old and the pipelines distributing water has many leakages. We will fix the leakages at the earliest and once the 24X7 water scheme commences it will benefit everyone.

Which are the other issues on your priority list?

The other problem that is not just the problem of Kasba peth but, the entire city is of traffic congestions. I would like to lay emphasis on offering a better public transport system and also look to make the roads encroachment free. Parking lots will be developed to accommodate maximum vehicles thus making the roads encroachment free.

You manifesto also stated that wadas (traditional residential houses) in the city are in bad condition? What is your plan for the same?

Old wadas in the city are indeed in a state of derelict and decay, but they are also of heritage value and my job includes retaining their heritage value by repairing them. Those wadas which are on the verge of collapse, they should get a good FSI which I will work on.

What will take precedence of your work, you as a mayor or as a winning candidate for Kasba?

My mayorship is still there for another 1.5 months and I have enough work as a mayor on my plate, which includes city improvement, making it encroachment free, plastic-free among others. As a mayor, I use to think of the city, but now I will also attend to the needs of my constituency.

