Wheat scam: Six accused sent to one-day police remand in Sirsa

Wheat scam: Six accused sent to one-day police remand in Sirsa

The scam had taken place about three years ago when officials involved with the deport holders usurped wheat meant for distribution in the public distribution system.

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Police on Thursday produced six people, including four officials of the food and supplies department, before the court in connection with alleged misappropriation of 15,000 quintal wheat supplied through the public distribution system in Haryana’s Sirsa district.

Police spokesman Surjeet Singh said the court has sent the accused to one-day police remand. The accused are assistant food and supply officer Jagat Pal Singh, Narendra Sardana, Sanjeev kundu, retired inspector of the department Ashok Kumar; Ravinder Kumar and Mahendra.

“The scam had taken place about three years ago when officials involved with the deport holders usurped wheat meant for distribution in the public distribution system. Director food and supplies Ram Niwas had ordered an enquiry into the matter and a case was registered against 58 depot holders and eight officials of the food and supplies department in Sirsa district. We will question them about involvement of others in the scam,” he added.

