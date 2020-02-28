PRC wheelchair race: Soldier Prem Singh takes top honours

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:13 IST

Pune: Lance Naik Prem Singh got the better of his counterparts to take top position in the FinIQ Marathon Run organised for wheelchair soldiers of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Range Hills premises, Khadki on Friday.

Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy and Rifleman NS Thapa secured second and third position respectively.

It was the third edition of the event, which aims to support PRC soldiers. The 4-km-run started from Ayyappa temple and concluded at Castel Royale.

Top three winners received Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 cash prize respectively.

“Daily 5km practice in the morning helps us to develop strength. I am taking part in competitive races since many years. The route has steep high which makes it challenging,” said Singh who is the senior most among the 17 soldiers who took part in the event.

Sepoy Roy gives credit to Singh for his success.

“I am new to wheelchair racing. I am learning it from Singh and other friends at PRC,” Roy said.

Thapa said, “We take part in all marathons organised in the city and even travel to Mumbai and Bengaluru every year to take part in the event held there.”

Results: 1. Lance Naik Prem Singh, 2. Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy, 3. Rifleman NS Thapa

Caption: (From left) Lance Naik Prem Singh, Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy and Rifleman NS Thapa pose after the conclusion of the race.