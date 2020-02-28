e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PRC wheelchair race: Soldier Prem Singh takes top honours

PRC wheelchair race: Soldier Prem Singh takes top honours

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Lance Naik Prem Singh got the better of his counterparts to take top position in the FinIQ Marathon Run organised for wheelchair soldiers of Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) at Range Hills premises, Khadki on Friday.

Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy and Rifleman NS Thapa secured second and third position respectively.

It was the third edition of the event, which aims to support PRC soldiers. The 4-km-run started from Ayyappa temple and concluded at Castel Royale.

Top three winners received Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 cash prize respectively.

“Daily 5km practice in the morning helps us to develop strength. I am taking part in competitive races since many years. The route has steep high which makes it challenging,” said Singh who is the senior most among the 17 soldiers who took part in the event.

Sepoy Roy gives credit to Singh for his success.

“I am new to wheelchair racing. I am learning it from Singh and other friends at PRC,” Roy said.

Thapa said, “We take part in all marathons organised in the city and even travel to Mumbai and Bengaluru every year to take part in the event held there.”

Results: 1. Lance Naik Prem Singh, 2. Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy, 3. Rifleman NS Thapa

Caption: (From left) Lance Naik Prem Singh, Sepoy Tapas Kumar Roy and Rifleman NS Thapa pose after the conclusion of the race.

top news
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
Delhi gang rape convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC against death sentence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
Astronomers detect biggest explosion in universe after Big Bang
Astronomers detect biggest explosion in universe after Big Bang
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities