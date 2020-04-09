Wholesale market at Pune’s Market Yard to remain closed from Friday

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:39 IST

PUNE: Stating that public gathering could pose health risk, Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has decided to stop its operations at Market Yard from Friday [October 10].

The circular issued by Pune APMC administrator BJ Deshmukh on Thursday states that the arrival of agriculture produce at its submarket in Pimpri and Manjari areas will continue.

The state government is also planning to keep vegetable markets in the urban areas of Mumbai and Pune closed to keep people from crowding these areas despite issuing warnings. Revenue minister Balasabheb Thorat said vegetable markets in urban areas could be closed for to check spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

According to the Pune APMC, “PMC had sealed Gultekdi, Kasewadi, Nana peth, Bhavani peth, Rasta peth, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Somawar peth, Mangalwar peth, Budhwar peth, Guruwar peth, Shaniwar peth, Raviwar peth and Kondhwa areas. As maximum people visiting Market Yard, mainly tempo drivers, potters, retail traders and middlemen are residents of these areas, traders and staff are unwilling to continue operations because of health risks involved.”

Deshmukh said people living near Market Yard are facing inconvenience as police are not allowing them to leave the area.

Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, said, “With some positive cases reported from Gultekdi area, APMC has decided to close operations. We have appealed to traders to not bring vegetable supply from outstations and farmers till further instructions.’

Markets closed to check footfall

Even as Pune APMC has decided to close operations from Friday, traders and Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) officials claim that it will not affect residents. Residents and retailers say the decision will escalate the prices of vegatables and fruits.

A MSAMB official on condition of anonymity said, “Residents used to crowd markets and hoard vegetables and fruits despite telling them that supply will be regular. Hence, it is necessary to close markets for at least a week. Grocery shops selling cereals and other edibles would remain open and direct supply from farmers is also not stopped.

“I have been going to Market Yard on alternate days to buy vegetables and sell it at the retail market. The prices of veggies have already shot up because of short supply. The closure of wholesale market for an indefinite period will cause further price escalation,” said Sarika Deshmukh, a vegetable vendor from Pune-Satara road.