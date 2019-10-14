‘Why is UP govt afraid of students politics?’

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:08 IST

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu said here on Monday that student politics was a nursery where future leaders were shaped and questioned as to why the state government was so afraid of it. He said that the Congress would fight from the road to the Parliament in favour of restoration of students unions in state colleges and universities.

Lallu, who visited the district jail here with UP in charge Rohit Chaudhary, was welcomed by Congressmen led by UPCC general secretary Shabana Khandelwal and secretary Amit Singh. Congress workers gathered at the jail gate and even jumped the walls in enthusiasm but were later stopped as the UPCC chief entered the premises to meet NSUI president Gaurav Sharma.

Later talking to newsmen, Lallu said student politics was part of the democratic set-up but the state government had adopted a high-handed approach towards student leaders as seen in Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Bundelkhand and Kanpur universities ,and had imprisoned student leader Gaurav Sharma in Agra.

“Why is the state government so afraid of student politics and is quashing the demand of students union election? The Congress will not allow oppression of students and will support them,” he said.

“‘Sampark’ (contact), ‘samvad’ (dialogue) and ‘sangharsh’ (struggle) are the key words which every Congress worker is told to stress upon by our leader Priyanka Gandhi. We will reach out to farmers, students, labourers and others and garner support of society to build a road map to success during the 2022 assembly elections in the state,” he said.

In charge of Uttar Pradesh Rohit Chaudhary said that with active leadership of Priyanka Gandhi and Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress presence would be felt all over the state.

“We will sort out the differences among factions. Dedicated Congress men would be awarded and the inactive will be sidelined. A grass roots level worker is to be rewarded and our leader Priyanka Gandhi has made such a worker as the state president,” he claimed.

Chaudhary said that fed up with the SP and BSP, the people in UP voted for the BJP which too had failed them and now it was time for the Congress to fill the void.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:08 IST