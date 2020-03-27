Wife of Covid-19 patient back from UK tests positive, takes Mohali count to 6

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:55 IST

MOHALI: A 36-year-old woman of Sector 69 here tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday, taking the count to six in the district.

The woman, who is admitted at Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, is the wife of a 42-year-old man who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The couple had returned from United Kingdom on March 12. The husband was hospitalised on March 15, while the Mohali health department took the samples of his wife on March 25. Her report that confirmed she is positive was received on Friday.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the condition of the couple is stable and both are responding to treatment, while the reports of their child and parents are negative.

Asked why her samples were taken 10 days after her husband was diagnosed positive, Dr Singh said she was doing well.“But now we have sent samples of all those who were directly in touch with them,” he said.

In the past two days, the district health authorities sent 84 samples of which one tested positive, 55 are negative and 29 reports are awaited.

Around 500 patients are under home quarantine in the district. Enforcement teams are checking on them regularly. Those violating home quarantine will be dealt with strictly. In public interest, the list of those in home quarantine is being updated on the website, www.sasnagar.gov.in.

The district administration will provide all possible care to Covid-19 patients, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said.