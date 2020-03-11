Will announce CM face ahead of 2022 assembly polls: AAP

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:59 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, saying it has learnt from mistakes made in 2017.

In a press conference in Bathinda, Punjab AAP core committee chairman and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said the decision was taken on the basis of people’s feedback as part of the party’s review of its performance in the last assembly polls. The party may do so by August 2021, he added.

“People are fed up with the present dispensation and are finding no difference between the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) rule and the present Congress government. During the SAD-BJP rule, teachers fighting for their rights were canecharged in Bathinda while the same happened with them in Patiala under the Congress regime,” he said.

He said the mafia which controlled every sector, including mining and transport, during the SAD-BJP rule continues to have a field day.

“In the wake of the Delhi assembly polls, more people are joining AAP in Punjab as people liked the development model in the national capital in which stress was laid on service likes electricity, water, health and education. As many as 2.52 lakh people have become AAP members in Punjab by giving a missed call on a given phone number,” he claimed.

The membership drive started on February 18 and was to conclude on March 23. But in view of people’s response, the drive has now been extended to April 10, said Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. The Congress government has failed miserably to fulfill the poll promises, she said.