‘Will offer flowers to God to mark the festival’

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:00 IST

AGRA Chhavi Sharma, a 70-year-old widow in Vrindavan, is not worried about the cancellation of Holi celebrations this year. She is more concerned over the coronavirus scare after six suspected cases were reported in nearby Agra district.

“We would offer flowers individually to God to mark the festival. We will celebrate Holi with more enthusiasm next year. It is not good to have a gathering in such a situation” stated Chhavi and other widows residing at Vrindavan ashram.

Hundreds of widows in the temple town echoed similar views. The women said Holi can be celebrated next year and it’s no use taking risk just for the sake of celebrations for a day.

The annual ‘Holi’ celebrations organised for Vrindavan widows by Sulabh International on March 7 have been called off because of coronavirus scare in Agra. The organisation had been holding celebrations for the last seven years.

“Ek saal Holi nahi khelenge to kya hoga (If I do not celebrate Holi this time, what harm will it cause),” asked the widow while cherishing memories of Holi celebrations at Gopinath Temple in the past years.

“It is also necessary to save oneself from disease,” added Chhavi.

Usha Dasi, 60, another widow, shared similar sentiments.

“We used to wait for this occasion filled with colours, but if it is not being celebrated then also it is fine if it saves us from the threat of disease,” said Usha, also from Vrindavan ashram.

Apart from Holi, these widows celebrate Diwali and Raksha Bandhan when they make ‘rakhis’ and send them to the prime minister.

“Preparations were on for organising ‘Holi’ for widows at Gopinath Temple in Vrindavan on March 7. Widows from Varanasi were also to join in,” informed Madan Jha, media advisor to Sulabh International.

Sulabh International had been organising Holi celebrations to bring the widows into mainstream of society after the Supreme Court expressed concern over the neglect of widows, many from West Bengal, living in poor condition.

Due to social stigma widows were not allowed to play Holi, but Sulabh International began organising Holi celebrations for widows in Vrindavan to break the taboo.

“A meeting was organised after six suspected cases of coronavirus were traced in Agra. There had been appeals by various authorities to avoid gatherings and thus we thought of doing so,” stated Jha.

“The age of these widows was also a factor as most of them are more susceptible to infection. In their interest also, we decided to call off celebrations scheduled on March 7 ahead of Holi,” he stated.

However, there is not much impact on the traditional celebrations in other parts of Braj region. Holi is a 50-day celebration in Mathura and Vrindavan beginning on Basant Panchami.

CAPTION Widow celebrating Holi in Vrindavan last year File Photo