Will try to restore water supply to DLF 1-5, Sushant Lok 1 by Tuesday afternoon: GMDA

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:16 IST

The repair work of the master water pipeline at Basai, which started on Monday morning, is likely to continue for up to 30 hours during which the supply from Basai water treatment plant (WTP) to the Sector 16 boosting station will remain suspended, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority said. The water supply is likely to be restored by Tuesday afternoon, the officials said.

The GMDA supplies water from the Sector 16 boosting station (located near Signature Tower on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway) to DLF 1-5, Sushant Lok 1, South City 1, Suncity Sector 54, sectors 1 to 23, Civil Lines and other areas on daily basis. Before starting the repair work, the authority had supplied water on Monday, the officials said.

Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “We supply 240 to 250 million litres daily (MLD) water from the Basai WTP to half of the city through two different channels. We roughly supply 140 to 150 MLD water to Sector 16 boosting station daily and this supply has been suspended only for 24 to 30 hours for repair work. We have informed the residents in advance to store water and use judiciously for the next 24 hours. We will try to finish the repair work by 12.30pm on Tuesday to restore water supply in the afternoon.”

The GMDA is repairing a leakage in the 1300 mm pipeline that had been happening for the past five months. The leakage point is 900 metres away from the WTP at Basai village, and three to four feet below the ground.

Vijay Pal, a resident of DLF 3, said, “This is good that the authority informed us in advance to store water with reason in detail. In case the authority does not supply by Tuesday evening, we will still have enough water in store to manage.”

The GMDA had issued a public notice in various newspapers on August 17 to inform residents about the disruption in water supply.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 23:38 IST