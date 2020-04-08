With 12 new cases with Tablighi Jamaat links, Covid-19 count rises to 141 in Haryana

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:22 IST

CHANDIGARH: All 12 new Covid-19 patients reported in Haryana on Wednesday are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. With their testing positive, the state’s total coronavirus count has reached 141.

The state health department bulletin said that seven of the 12 cases are from Faridabad, two from Palwal and one each from Fatehabad, Nuh and Sonepat.

NUH HAS MAXIMUM CASES

Nuh tops the state’s districts with 38 Covid-19 cases followed by Palwal and Faridabad with 28 cases each, Gurugram 20, Karnal five, Panipat four, Ambala and Sirsa three each, Bhiwani, Panchkula and Sonepat, two each, Fatehabad, Jind, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Rohtak and Hisar one case each.

17 CURED OF COVID-19 SO FAR

The bulletin said that 17 people in the state have been cured and discharged. Of them, nine are from Gurugram, three from Panipat and two from Faridabad and one each from Hisar, Palwal and Sonepat.

There have been two deaths due to Covid-19 in the state, one at Karnal and one in Rohtak. An Ambala resident died of coronavirus at Post Graduate Institue of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

According to official information, 16,770 people are under surveillance, while 2,520 samples have been sent for testing so far. 1,821 samples have been found to be negative and the reports of 558 are awaited.