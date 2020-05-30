With 202 fresh infections, Haryana Covid-19 tally rises to 1,923

cities

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:21 IST

The national capital region (NCR) district of Gurugram on Saturday witnessed its highest single-day spike with 157 Covid-19 positive cases, thus, accounting for 78% of the total 202 infections recorded in Haryana on Saturday, a health department bulletin said. The total number of cases in Haryana stand at 1,923.

Gurugram alone accounts for more than one-third of the cumulative Covid-19 cases across the state. This is the first time in the city as well as in Haryana that over 157 cases have been reported in 24 hours.

The previous highest single-day spike of 115 Covid-19 cases was recorded on Friday. From about 300 Covid-19 cases till May 24, the numbers have shot up by 377 cases in the last one week. On Thursday, over 68 fresh cases were reported. The numbers increased to 115 on Friday and 157 on Saturday, taking the tally to 667.

Out of these, 224 patients have been discharged and 450 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals or are under home isolation. The total number of deaths in the city stands at three.

Seeing the surge in cases, the district administration on Saturday issued a statement that majority of the cases are asymptomatic and do not need special medical attention other than periodic observation at home or institution. It said that detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be issued for sampling, home isolation and containment zones etc.

Meanwhile, Faridabad, which had registered 31 positive cases a day before, reported 32 fresh infections on Saturday.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij had blamed the movement of people from Delhi to Haryana NCR districts for the sharp increase of Covid cases in the state. Vij said most cases were being reported from four districts abutting the national capital—Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, and Jhajjar.

Vij, who also holds the charge of health portfolio, had earlier this week sought stringency in free movement of people from the national capital following an increase in infections.

65-year-old woman dies due to virus

A 65-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 in Sonepat on Friday night, taking the death toll in the state to 20.

Deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said the 65-year-old woman from Kheri Gujjar village was admitted at the Bhagat Phool Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan. “She died during treatment on Friday night. This is the second death in the district,” he said.

13 fresh infections in Sonepat

Thirteen more people have tested positive for the virus in Sonepat. The new cases include a 25-year-old CRPF personnel of Barwasni village, six cases from Ferozpur Bangar village, four from Kundli and two others. The DC said the patients have been sent to the isolation ward at Bhagat Phool Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan.

Undertrial tests positive in Hisar

A 34-year-old inmate at Hisar Jail has tested positive for Covid-19. The undertrial, a resident of Fatehabad, was arrested by the Hisar women’s police on May 27 on molestation charges. Hisar civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Kumar said, “The undertrial was produced before the judicial magistrate on May 28. The next day he tested positive for the infection.” “We will trace the patient’s travel history and collect samples of his contacts. We have started collecting samples of inmates, jail officials, and court employees,” the CMO said.

Two more cases in Karnal

Two people, including a 26-year-old woman, have tested positive in Karnal, taking the district tally to 50.

Chief medical officer Ashwini Ahuja said the infected woman is a resident of Mangal colony and the other patient is a 40-year-old man from Dayalpura Gate locality. He said both have a travel history to Delhi and were asymptomatic. They have been admitted at a Covid-19 hospital in Mullana Medical College of Ambala district and their 12 family members have been isolated.

54-year-old man tests positive in Panipat

A 54-year-old man has tested positive for the virus in Panipat, taking the district tally to 61.

Chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said the patient belongs to Krishanpura locality and had recently returned from Delhi. He has been admitted to the isolation ward of BPS Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat. His family members have been quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing.

Taxi driver tests positive in Kaithal

A 35-year-old taxi driver has tested positive in Kaithal, taking the district count to 18. Chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said the patient was in contact with infected persons from Manas village. He has been sent to a Covid-19 hospital in Agroha of Hisar. The CMO said his family members have been quarantined and their samples will also be sent for testing.