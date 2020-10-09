e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / With 35 yogasanas under a minute, 11-year-old Hamirpur girl forges world record

With 35 yogasanas under a minute, 11-year-old Hamirpur girl forges world record

This is the third time that Nidhi Dogra has bagged such a laurel.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hamirpur
Nidhi Dogra performing a yoga asana outside her house in Hamirpur district.
Nidhi Dogra performing a yoga asana outside her house in Hamirpur district.(HT Photo)
         

Hailing from a remote village in Hamirpur district, eleven-year-old Nidhi Dogra has created a world record by performing thirty-five yogasanas on handstand in one minute.

For the exceptional feat, she was given a certificate by the Akhil Bhartiya Yog Sangh. Her father, Shashi Kumar, who is also a physical education teacher, said that an online competition was organised in which Nidhi performed thirty-five asanas on handstand in just one minute.

He said that it was the third time that Nidhi had won such a laurel.

Elated over her performance, the Class 7 student said she had also created a world record in Pranam asana by sitting for 45 minutes at a stretch.

Since children are not going to schools due to the Covid pandemic, they should be encouraged to perform yoga at home, opined Nidhi’s mother.

The girl’s grandfather, Karam Chand, also stressed the need for yoga by all as it helps keep people away from diseases.

Nidhi has been a yoga enthusiast since childhood and performed different types of asanas with the help and training of her father.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
RR vs DC live: Capitals keep a lid on Royals’ scoring rate in chase
RR vs DC live: Capitals keep a lid on Royals’ scoring rate in chase
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
India gets second set of data on Swiss bank account holders: Official
India gets second set of data on Swiss bank account holders: Official
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
Mumbai cops take first step in probe against Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In