With Holi coming up, Shimla police play it safe

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 10:13 IST

SHIMLA: With a week to go for Holi, police have warned revellers against any kind of unruly behaviour during the celebrations in Shimla on March 10 or in the run-up to the festival of colours.

In a nine-point advisory, Shimla police said that strict action will be taken if anyone is found causing public nuisance. Hurling water-filled balloons and forcefully smearing colours on pedestrians, passengers at railway stations or bus terminals or people commuting in personal vehicles warrants strict action, superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said on Tuesday.

“It is against the law to misbehave with pedestrians, passers-by, passengers, women and children or smear colours forcefully on the pretext of Holi celebrations,” he said.

A case will be registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if someone smears colours on women or girls forcefully.

Action will also be taken for smearing colour on a person in uniform whether a hospital employee or even a schoolchild.

Penalty will be imposed on motorcycle riders, pillion riders without a helmet and for triple riding.

Vehicles will be impounded for drunk driving and the police will recommend suspension of the driving license of the offender. “Action will be taken against the vehicle owner if the driver is a minor or driving without a licence,” said Jamwal.

Playing music or creating any kind of noise near hospitals is prohibited.

“Collection of money on the pretext of Holi will attract an FIR under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the IPC,” said Jamwal, adding that action will also be taken on the use of loudspeakers or sound system in violation of the Supreme Court order.

The SP said that the aim is to make the celebrations peaceful and save the public from anti-social elements. “Celebrate Holi with your near and dear ones and avoid smearing colours on unknown persons,” he added.