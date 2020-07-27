With passengers scarce, transporters unwilling to ply buses

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:02 IST

Jalandhar Even as the government order on allowing only limited passengers in buses, including minibuses, was lifted a month ago, the bus transport business is yet to get back on its feet. From the local bus stand, over 1,600 time slots operated to Delhi, Jammu, Haryana, Amritsar and others; the figure has now come down to 160.

The primary reason remains low footfall of passengers due to covid-19, while increasing fuel prices are making it difficult for operators to manage expenses.

Former minister Avtar Henry, owner of Kartar Buses, said he had not resumed services, amid the high rate of diesel and taxes. “Lack of passengers is another reason. Both the Centre and the state governments have ignored the plight of state transporters. We have requested the state government to waive toll tax and the bus stand fee to help us manage at least some expenses. Successive governments have taken no decision.”

General manager roadways, depot-1 Navraj Batish said, “Buses are plying on major routes only. There are 160 routes including on 50 times, when private operators are plying buses per day. Minibus service is yet to resume, even as the government has granted them permission.”

A private bus conductor Surinder Singh said passengers were scarce and this discouraged big transporters or operating at low capacity.

Roadways bus stand inspector Shinderpal Singh, who looks after plying schedule, said, “Buses that are plying are facing huge losses due to the low occupancy.”

He said after the two-month suspension, due to covid-19 pandemic, a fleet of around 150 Punjab roadways/PRTC was started on May 18, with even the restrictions on number of passengers lifted on June 28. He added that buses were now running on 55 main routes, such as Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot and others across the state.