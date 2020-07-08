With people flouting Covid-19 norms, Himachal govt mulls over enforcing ordinance

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:38 IST

Having observed that people are not following Covid-19 norms, the Himachal government plans to approve an ordinance that will make violations such as not wearing a mask or observing social distancing a punishable offence.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman confirmed that the state plans to bring in an ordinance to impose penalties on those violating guidelines.

“The work on preparing a draft is in process and the same is likely to be placed in the cabinet meeting slated for July 10,” said Dhiman.

Dhiman said that it has been noticed that the people were not paying heed to health guidelines, though the pandemic was far from over.

“Ever since Unlock Phase-2 has been implemented, people are behaving in an irresponsible manner by not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms,” he said.

Wearing facemask and maintaining social distance has been made mandatory through orders issued by the government from time-to-time under Epidemic Disease Act or Disaster Management Act, he said.

The ordinance will confer special powers on the administration and anyone violating the norms will be penalised and punished

Sources say the monetary fine may begin from ₹100 for first time violations and then go up for every repeated violation.

In case of default in payment of the penalties,violators could land in jail or be slapped with a heavy penalty or both.

Spitting in public places will also invite a heavy penalty or jail. Fine may also be imposed if shopkeepers sell items to a person not wearing a mask. Not maintaining social distancing will also attract monetary fine, he said.

STRICT MONITORING ON BORDERS

The government will also keep a strict vigil on borders to discourage weekend tourism. Tourists entering the state must have at least a five-day valid booking in a hotel and a Covid-19 negative report from an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved lab is also mandatory.

Tourists will not be allowed to make short visits. Last week, some tourists from Punjab managed to enter the state after misleading cops at the border and they returned same day after merry making at Kasauli.