Woes continue for waterlogged Tangewala colony residents

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:19 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The rains that lashed the city on Wednesday have left the residents of Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar to take shelter on roads with their houses waterlogged again.

District officials said at least 100 residents have moved to a nearby government hall after flash floods submerged their localities.

Heavy downpour on September 25 caused the Ambil odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow, claiming lives, inundating housing societies, roads and slums and causing property loss.

Chandan Bhondekar, a resident of Tangewala colony, said, “We are yet to lead a normal life as our houses gets filled with water and sludge after heavy downpour. The government officials have also asked us to vacate the government hall where we were taking shelter.”

“My house is under three-foot water and I have already lost most of my belongings in the recent flash floods. We are left with no option but to shift to roadsides,” said Bhondekar.

Another resident Sunil Shinde said, “We cleaned our house after the flash floods in September, but Wednesday’s rain again left it waterlogged. Our family feels homeless now. Many elderly people and children in the area are the worst affected.”

.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:19 IST

