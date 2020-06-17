Woman, 2 kids including infant son charred to death in Mandi fire

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:17 IST

A nine-month-old boy, four-year-old girl and their mother were charred to death in a fire that engulfed their house in Mandi’s Sarkaghat on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Kavita (24), her daughter Apeksha and infant son Daksh.

Police said the mishap took place on Wednesday in Sarkaghat’s Chotta Samahal village around 2pm in a two-storeyed house when the three were asleep. The top floor was completely gutted.

The blaze was noticed by some neighbours who informed the police and the fire department, following which fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Chand Sharma confirmed the report and said that they were conducting an investigation in the case. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The SP said the victims’ remains have been sent for further investigation.

The deceased woman’s husband Manoj Kumar said he had gone to the ration depot to purchase monthly food supplies when the mishap took place. “As ration was being distributed, most of the villagers had gone to the depot, therefore the fire could not be put out on time,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children.

The CM prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members, said an official spokesperson.