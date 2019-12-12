Woman among 2 held with 100 gm heroin in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:58 IST

A 38-year-old woman and her male accomplice were arrested with 100 gm heroin by the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of police from Amritsar-Attari road on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Amandeep Kaur, alias Aman, and Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Chheharta area in Amritsar.

Police said the arrested woman was on bail in a case registered against her under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Amandeep had been supplying heroin with the help of Rajesh to drug addicts in various districts of the state, they said.

The woman had been procuring the contraband from two smugglers of a border village in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, CIA incharge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa said, “A team, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, had set up a checkpost near Gurdwara San Sahib on Attari-Amritsar road. They stopped a Swift car in which the duo was travelling. When the vehicle was searched, 100 gm heroin was recovered from it.”

He said, “The woman also has links with some drug smugglers in the jail.”

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Gharinda police station, he added.