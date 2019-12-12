e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Cities

Woman among 2 held with 100 gm heroin in Amritsar

cities Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old woman and her male accomplice were arrested with 100 gm heroin by the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of police from Amritsar-Attari road on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Amandeep Kaur, alias Aman, and Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Chheharta area in Amritsar.

Police said the arrested woman was on bail in a case registered against her under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Amandeep had been supplying heroin with the help of Rajesh to drug addicts in various districts of the state, they said.

The woman had been procuring the contraband from two smugglers of a border village in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, CIA incharge Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa said, “A team, led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, had set up a checkpost near Gurdwara San Sahib on Attari-Amritsar road. They stopped a Swift car in which the duo was travelling. When the vehicle was searched, 100 gm heroin was recovered from it.”

He said, “The woman also has links with some drug smugglers in the jail.”

A case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Gharinda police station, he added.

top news
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi, several flights diverted; brings in winter chill
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
‘No one plays for his place but...’: Ganguly after India clinch T20I series
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
Watch: How India-US may sign key pact, boost Make in India in 2+2 meet
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities