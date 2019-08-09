Woman booked for abandoning her child in Mumbra

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:35 IST

Mumbra police on Thursday booked a 32-year-old woman for abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet at Gaondevi in Mumbra. The police traced the woman but she was admitted to a hospital as she had just given birth and was feeling unwell.

The woman and the baby are currently recuperating. The police will arrest her after she is discharged.

“The woman’s husband died eight years ago. She abandoned the baby as it was born out of wedlock and she was embarrassed,” said a senior officer from Mumbra police station. “We traced the mother with the help of CCTV footage. We will take appropriate action after she is discharged.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:06 IST