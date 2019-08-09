e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

Woman booked for abandoning her child in Mumbra

The woman and the baby are currently recuperating. The police will arrest her after she is discharged.

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:35 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Thane
Mumbra police on Thursday booked a 32-year-old woman for abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet at Gaondevi in Mumbra. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh / Hindustan Times) Representative Image
Mumbra police on Thursday booked a 32-year-old woman for abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet at Gaondevi in Mumbra. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh / Hindustan Times) Representative Image
         

Mumbra police on Thursday booked a 32-year-old woman for abandoning her newborn baby in a public toilet at Gaondevi in Mumbra. The police traced the woman but she was admitted to a hospital as she had just given birth and was feeling unwell.

The woman and the baby are currently recuperating. The police will arrest her after she is discharged.

“The woman’s husband died eight years ago. She abandoned the baby as it was born out of wedlock and she was embarrassed,” said a senior officer from Mumbra police station. “We traced the mother with the help of CCTV footage. We will take appropriate action after she is discharged.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:06 IST

tags
more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    Kashmir Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies Live ScoreKulbhushan JadhavGhulam Nabi AzadPrime Minister Narendra ModiYuvraj SinghIndia vs West Indies
    don't miss