Two woman killed as parapet falls on them

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:03 IST

New Delh

Two women were killed after a part of a building fell on them when they were out to buy groceries in Shahadra’s Mansarovar Park on Thursday night.

Police said while one of the women died at the spot, another succumbed to her injuries on Friday. Police registered a case and are probing negligence, officials said.

Police said the incident took place around 8 pm when the two women —Savitri Bhati (56) and Sumitra (64) — had stepped out of their respective houses in Mansarovar Park to visit a local market.

“As told by the locals and witnesses, when the two women were buying groceries from a shop next to a building, the parapet from the first floor of the building collapsed and fell on them. While Bhati sustained fatal injuries and fell unconscious, Sumitra was critically injured. Locals alerted their family members and they were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced Bhati dead and Sumitra was admitted for treatment,” said a senior police officer who did not wish to be identified.

Local residents called the police. Police said Sumitra succumbed to multiple fractures and critical head injuries on Friday afternoon. “Bhati’s body was sent for a post mortem examination,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahadra) Meghna Yadav said they registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the owner and are probing the negligence. “No arrests have been made so far,” the DCP said.

