Woman dies in building collapse in Samaypur Badli

New Delhi

An 18-year-old woman was killed while two others were injured when a part of a three-storey building collapsed at Jeevan Park in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Friday morning.

Groups of men and women who worked as labourers lived in the building. Police, which got a call about the collapse at 5 am, registered a case and are probing negligence.

The woman who died was identified as Poonam. The two injured men were Chhote, Poonam’s husband, and Praveen, both aged 27.

Officials of Delhi Fire Services, civil defence and disaster management authorities were sent to the spot for rescue operations.

“When our teams reached the spot, we found a woman and two men stuck beneath the debris. After about half-an-hour long rescue operation, the three were pulled out and were taken to a hospital. While the woman was pronounced dead, the two men were admitted for treatment. The woman’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said an officer who did not wish to be named.

Police said locals told them that some men and women who work in the vicinity as contractual labourers lived in the building.

Police said the building was old and they are trying to find why it collapsed. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said they registered a case of causing death due to negligence.

