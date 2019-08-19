Woman dies saving daughter from collapsing roof near Ludhiana

cities

In a bid to save her 10-year-old daughter, a woman died after the roof of their house collapsed at Haul village in Khanna on Saurday night. 37-yr-old Balwinder Kaur died shielding her daughter Simranjit Kaur, as the roof of their home collapsed in Haul village in Khanna on Saturday night.

The young girl, while recalling the horrific incident, stated that her 40-yr-old father Surjit Singh, had started reconstructing their house and had already dismantled two rooms. They shifted to the third room with their furniture and belongings. But the rain hampered the reconstruction.

Simranjit said that on Saturday night, it was raining heavily when they were taking dinner. At around 9.30 a part of the roof collapsed. Her father took her 8-yr-old brother Gurpreet, while her mother grabbed her in a bid to rush out of the room. The room was bolted from inside, and by the time they managed to unlock the door, the rest of the roof collapsed on them. Her mother immediately used her body as a shield to save her daughter and died as the roof hit her.

The girl said it was dark and she was unable to move even an inch. Later, when villagers came to their rescue, and rushed them to the hospital, she got to know that all her family members had died.

BLURB: Villagers say officials arrived shamefully late

Villagers said they rushed outside when they heard lightening strike and found that the roof of Surjit’s home had collapsed. Lack of electricity in the village and heavy rainfall slowed down their rescue efforts. Gian Singh, Surjit’s brother said his brother was a driver.

District administration officers reached the spot 14 hours after the incident, for which they were chided by villagers. Gian Singh, brother of Surjit Singh, said his brother was a driver and had begun reconstruction of his house but the work was delayed due to the rain.

On Sunday, sub-divisional magistrate Sandeep Singh, nayab tehsildar Ranjit Singh visited the spot. The officer said a report will be sent to the district administration for compensation.

