Kota , A married couple was found dead inside their locked first-floor bedroom in the Brahmapuri area under Bundi City Kotwali police station limits on Sunday morning, police said. Woman found hanging, husband dead with slit wrists in Rajasthan's Bundi

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hanif , a tailor, and his wife Roshan , residents of Brahmapuri. Their nine-month-old daughter was asleep with her grandparents on the ground floor.

The incident came to light at 7:15 am when a relative went upstairs to check on the couple. Finding the main door locked from inside, the relative climbed up to a window and looked inside, where he saw the woman hanging from the ceiling fan and her husband lying on the floor with slit wrists, police said.

A police team led by City Kotwali Circle In-Charge Ramesh Arya reached the spot, broke open the door and recovered the bodies. Forensic evidence was collected before the bodies were shifted to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the couple died by suicide following domestic disputes and personal health issues, Arya said.

"The deceased couple lived on the first floor while the husband's parents lived on the ground floor. The wife, Roshan , suffered from thyroid problems, and the couple frequently had small arguments," the CI said.

"During the night, Abdul Hanif slit the veins on his hand. His wife, Roshan, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan using a dupatta while standing on the bed. Both died on the spot, and no suicide note was found at the scene," he said.

A case was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for suspicious death, and the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations later in the day, he said.

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