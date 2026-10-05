Dhami joins Angan Milan programme in Khatima, highlights child nutrition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the ‘Angan Milan’ programme at the Anganwadi Centre in Gosi Kua Bhudai, Khatima, where he interacted with children, pregnant women, mothers, and Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a state cabinet meeting. (@pushkardhami)

Dhami served food to children himself and spoke to them about their experiences. He participated in a godbharai ceremony and blessed pregnant women, distributing nutrition kits to 10 women. He also provided Mahalakshmi kits to 10 beneficiaries and performed the annaprashan ceremony for five children.

The chief minister felicitated nine Anganwadi workers and two ASHA workers during the programme. He also planted a sapling as a symbol of prosperity and greenery.

Dhami said the Angan Milan programme was a means of taking service, affection and dialogue to every person and household. He said such programmes were being organised across Uttarakhand.

He said Anganwadi centres were not limited to providing nutrition to children, but were important for building the foundation of a healthy future, early education, values and overall development. He praised Anganwadi workers for helping deliver government welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries while caring for children.

Dhami said the health and nutrition of mothers and children were among the state government’s top priorities. He referred to the Mahalakshmi Kit Yojna, nutrition schemes and the Chief Minister Women Nutrition Scheme as measures providing assistance and nutrition to mothers and children.

He said arrangements were being made for birth waiting homes to help pregnant women in remote and difficult areas access safe delivery facilities. Helicopter ambulance services were also available when required, he said. He referred to the Janani Shishu Suraksha Programme and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Dhami said early childhood was an important stage and children needed nutritious food, proper care, early education and good values. He said the government wanted Anganwadi centres to support nutrition, health, education, values and overall development.

He said the government's commitment was to ensure that no child remained malnourished and every child received a healthy, safe and value-based environment.