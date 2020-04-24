20-year-old woman found hanging in Mohali village

20-year-old woman found hanging in Mohali villagecities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 01:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A 20-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Khedi village in Gharuan on Thursday. Police said the deceased had an inter-religion love marriage about three months back, and had tied the knot at a gurdwara in Daun village. After her father ruled out foul play, police initiated inquest proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure. No suicide note was found.
