Woman found murdered in Delhi’s Mohan Garden

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:20 IST

New Delhi:

A 26-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds in her abdomen at her in-laws’ home in outer Delhi’s Mohan Garden near Ranhola on Saturday night, police said on Monday.

A case of murder was registered at the Ranhola police station and the matter is being probed from various angles, including personal enmity, robbery attempt going wrong and family dispute, officers associated with the case said.

“The first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Our probe is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan.

The woman identified by her first name Manisha was married to Pankaj (first name) four months ago. The couple lived on the ground floor of a building, the first floor of which is occupied by Pankaj’s brother and his family.

Pankaj is a motor mechanic and repairs cluster buses, the police said.

A senior police officer associated with the case said Manisha’s body was discovered by her husband around 10 pm, when he returned home after work.

The husband told the police that he had left home for work around 9.30 am, leaving his wife alone at home.

According to Pankaj, when he returned home, he found the main door bolted from inside. But it did not make him doubtful because he had asked his wife to fasten the latch from inside before going to sleep as he usually returned home late in the night, Pankaj told police.

“Pankaj unbolted the door by reaching the latch through the window. He went inside and found his wife bleeding and unconscious on the floor. Items in the room were scattered on the floor,” the officer said, quoting Pankaj’s statement.

Pankaj raised an alarm, informed his brother and neighbours before calling the police control room. A police team reached there and took Manisha to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police spoke to Pankaj’s brother and his family members. But they claimed that since the air cooler in their house was on, they did not hear Manisha’s screams. The neighbours also did not hear anything.

“The murder took place between 10 am and 10 pm on Saturday, during the period when the woman’s husband was away. Prima facie, it appears that the killer is known to the woman as there was a friendly entry in the house. The suspect knew how to fasten the main door’s rear latch through the window. Nobody has been given a clean chit, so far,” the officer said.