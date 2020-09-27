e-paper
Woman gangraped by ex-army personnel, his friend in Meerut: Police

Woman gangraped by ex-army personnel, his friend in Meerut: Police

The rape survivor was found lying unconscious by passersby near the Mewla flyover at Brahmpuri neighbourhood in Meerut early on Saturday morning

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:34 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Police said the former armyman has confessed to his crime and claimed that the woman was in touch with him for over a year.
Police said the former armyman has confessed to his crime and claimed that the woman was in touch with him for over a year.
         

A woman (35) was allegedly gangraped by an ex-armyman and his friend at a house in Devlok colony in Meerut on Friday night, the police said.

The rape survivor was found lying unconscious by passersby near the Mewla flyover at Brahmpuri neighbourhood in Meerut early on Saturday morning.

Passersby informed the police, who admitted her to district hospital in Meerut.

On Saturday, the husband of the woman filed a first information report (FIR) at the Brahmpuri police station in connection with the alleged gang rape.

Iraj Raja, assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Meerut, said that on the basis of mobile phone call details of the rape survivor, the ex-armyman, Sunil Choudhary, was arrested late at night on Saturday.

Raja said Choudhary confessed to his crime and claimed that the woman was in touch with him for over a year. Choudhary told the police that the woman had telephoned her on Friday evening from a local bus station.

Later, Choudhary, along with his friend Arvind, who goes by one name, took her to a house in Devlok colony, where they initially consumed liquor and raped her before leaving her near the Mewla flyover at Brahmpuri neighbourhood, Raja added.

“Raids are in progress in Ghaziabad district to locate Arvind,” the ASP said.

Choudhary “runs a bus, which is in contract with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) authorities,” the ASP added.

