Home / Bhopal / Two railway employees accused of rape on Bhopal station premises

Two railway employees accused of rape on Bhopal station premises

The woman, resident of Mahoba, UP, told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

bhopal Updated: Sep 27, 2020 06:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bhopal
The Government Railway Police has registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested the prime accused.
The Government Railway Police has registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested the prime accused.(Shutterstock)
         

A 22-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday allegedly raped by two railway employees at the Bhopal main station here, the police said.

“We have arrested prime accused Rajesh Tiwari (age around 45), security counselor and in-charge of disaster management with Bhopal division and detained another railway employee,” Bhopal Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Hitesh Choudhary told PTI.

The woman, resident of Mahoba, UP, told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

When she arrived, Tiwari put her up in a room on the first floor of the West Central Railways’ office at Bhopal main station.

He and his friend - another railway employee - gave her a drink laced with drugs and raped her, she said in the complaint.

After she regained consciousness, she approached the Government Railway Police who registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested Tiwari.

“We have detained the other railway employe but we are waiting for the woman to identify him after which he would be arrested,” the SRP said.

