Woman guest, her friend booked for celebratory firing at wedding in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:48 IST

Celebratory firing at a marriage function in Nirmal Nagar of Dugri cost a woman guest and her friend dear as they have been booked for endangering lives of others and violating orders of the police chief.

The accused have been identified as Cheenu of Patiala’s Thora village and Parab Billa of Amritsar.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered on Monday following the statement of Gurpreet Singh Gill, owner of Red Oak marriage palace in Dugri.

In his complaint, Gill stated that on Monday evening, a woman along with her friend came near the main gate of the marriage palace where a wedding ceremony was going on. “The man flashed a pistol and then both of them opened fire in the air to mark celebrations,” he added.

The complainant said when he objected to the firing, the duo fled from the spot. It was then that he informed the police.

Gill said the act could have proved fatal. “I have already prohibited carrying weapons inside the marriage palace,” he added.

Sub-inspector Manjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were invited from the groom’s side.

“We have registered the FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against the duo,” he added.

He said whether the accused had a valid arms licence or it was an illegal weapon will be ascertained after their arrest.

The police commissioner has already banned carrying weapons inside marriage palaces.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 22:40 IST