Woman harassed over dowry, given triple talaq; husband, in-laws booked

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:12 IST

BAREILLY A case of dowry and domestic violence has been registered against a man and his family members on a complaint by his wife, police said on Monday. The man also gave triple talaq to the woman over the phone, they added.

“The case was registered on Sunday on the orders of the DIG,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Quila police station.

The police, however, said no case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which makes instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

“The woman (complainant) got married to Tasleem on May 9, 2014. After the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry,” he said.

The officer said the complainant was also allegedly molested by her brother-in-law.

“The woman’s brother-in-law Altaf often molested her and tried to rape her a few days back. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her by putting a knife on her neck. However, as the woman raised an alarm, Altaf fled from there,” said Kumar.

“On February 6, when the woman complained about the incident to her husband, he beat her up and threw her out of the house along with the children. The next day, he pronounced triple talaq on her over phone,” the officer added.

On Sunday, when the woman made a complaint in this regard to DIG Rajesh Pandey, a case of dowry and domestic violence was registered against seven persons, including her husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law Reshma and sister-in-law Habiban Khatoon, said police.