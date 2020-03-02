e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Woman harassed over dowry, given triple talaq; husband, in-laws booked

Woman harassed over dowry, given triple talaq; husband, in-laws booked

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY A case of dowry and domestic violence has been registered against a man and his family members on a complaint by his wife, police said on Monday. The man also gave triple talaq to the woman over the phone, they added.

“The case was registered on Sunday on the orders of the DIG,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Quila police station.

The police, however, said no case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which makes instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as e-mail, SMS and WhatsApp illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

“The woman (complainant) got married to Tasleem on May 9, 2014. After the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry,” he said.

The officer said the complainant was also allegedly molested by her brother-in-law.

“The woman’s brother-in-law Altaf often molested her and tried to rape her a few days back. When the woman resisted, he threatened to kill her by putting a knife on her neck. However, as the woman raised an alarm, Altaf fled from there,” said Kumar.

“On February 6, when the woman complained about the incident to her husband, he beat her up and threw her out of the house along with the children. The next day, he pronounced triple talaq on her over phone,” the officer added.

On Sunday, when the woman made a complaint in this regard to DIG Rajesh Pandey, a case of dowry and domestic violence was registered against seven persons, including her husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law Reshma and sister-in-law Habiban Khatoon, said police.

top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
IPL 2020: RR players start training with musical session
IPL 2020: RR players start training with musical session
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities