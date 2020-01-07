Woman held for assaulting cop, tearing uniform

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 21:53 IST

Gurugram A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman police sub-inspector in a police station on Monday night, during an alleged altercation over a complaint filed by the resident.

According to the police, the woman, previously a Jhajjar resident, had filed a complaint against a man in Jhajjar a few months ago. The police said after the woman changed her place of residence to Gurugram, the complaint was marked to Sector 5 police station for investigation.

Samsudeen, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said that the police had called the woman to the police station on Monday to record her statement. “While recording her statement, when she was asked to explain certain discrepancies and contradictions, she started assaulting a woman police sub-inspector. She held her by the collar and tore her uniform. The suspect also lay on the floor, obstructing police work, and misbehaved with the staff,” Samsudeen said.

The officials in the station heard the commotion and took her into custody. She was arrested on Monday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty),353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 294 (punishing persons indulging in obscene act in any public place causing annoyance to others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station on Monday night.