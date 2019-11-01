Woman journalist commits suicide in Pimpri 

cities

Pune A senior woman journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the roof ceiling of her residence in Pimpri on Thursday night. The deceased, identified as Nisha Patil-Pise, has served as the president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Women’s Patrakar Sangh and was known as a studious sub editor-cum=journalist, police said.

The victim’s husband, identified as Prashant Pandurang=Pise, has been taken into police custody after an official complaint was lodged by her brother Mahesh Shingote.

The police have also recovered a handwritten suicide note which mentions that she took the extreme step owing to severe frustration and domestic reasons. She left for home from the newspaper office at 8.45 pm and locked herself in the room.

She did not step out of her room till late night after which the police were summoned to break open the door where she was found hanging from the roof ceiling, police said. A case related to suicide and accidental death has been lodged in this regard.

