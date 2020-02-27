Woman killed, 12 hurt as bus overturns in Kurukshetra

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:26 IST

A 67-year-old woman died and 12 others sustained injuries as a bus they were traveling in overturned after hitting a divider near Jyotisar village on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Thursday. The bus carrying around 30 passengers was going to Pehowa from Kurukshetra.

The deceased has been identified as Sheila Devi, resident of Siana Saida village of Kurukshetra district. As per the preliminary investigation, the incident took place due to negligence of the driver, who was allegedly rashly driving bus and talking over phone.

The injured were taken out from the bus with the help of locals and rushed to a hospital, where one woman was declared brought dead. Three passengers with serious injuries were referred to PGI Chandigarh.

Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Rana confirmed the report and said injured were taken to a hospital and police investigation was underway. Action will be taken as per the findings of the investigation reports, he added.