Woman killed, 19 injured in Jalandhar-Amritsar highway accident

Woman killed, 19 injured in Jalandhar-Amritsar highway accident

The accident took place near Verka Milk Plant late on Tuesday night when the victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after celebrating Hola Mohalla.

Mar 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
A 45-year-old woman died while 19 others sustained grievous injuries after the van they were travelling in was hit by a speeding car on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.

The accident took place near Verka Milk Plant late on Tuesday night when the victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after celebrating Hola Mohalla.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur (46), a resident of Chabba village in Amritsar. Her husband and son were also injured in the accident.

Division 1 station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar said that the van was hit from behind by a speeding car. The collision was so intense that the van overturned.

“All the injured devotees, including minors were admitted in the Jalandhar civil hospital,” the SHO added.

The van was completely damaged in the mishap, while the car driver, who remained unhurt in the collision, escaped from the accident spot.

Police had made no arrest till Wednesday evening and said that they were still investigating the case and will nab the culprit soon.

