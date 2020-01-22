e-paper
Woman on morning walk on Pashan hill robbed of gold chain worth Rs 2.20 lakh  

Woman on morning walk on Pashan hill robbed of gold chain worth Rs 2.20 lakh  

Jan 22, 2020 20:04 IST
H T Correspondent 
H T Correspondent 
PUNE A 37-year old woman, wife of the owner of a financial services company based in Chakan, was robbed of her gold chain while on her morning walk on Tuesday.

The complainant, identified as Vidya Ramanujan, was on her morning walk with a friend on a hill in Pashan, when an unidentified man pushed Ramanujan from behind, snatched her chain and made off before either of the women could react.

The incident took place at 9.45 am.

The gold chain was worth Rs2.20 lakh the victim said in her complaint to the Chatushringi Police.

The chain snatcher has been described in the complaint as being a man aged 30, with a cropped beard, sporting a black jacket.

Police sub-inspector (PSI) Mohan Jadhav said, “The accused was very quick in carrying out the chain snatching. We are carrying out detailed investigation.”

“Ramanujan began walking at Tukai hills at 8.30 am and reached the spot where the incident happened at 9.45am. It is a secluded spot on the hill,” PSI Jadhav said.

Police are also checking records involving previous chain snatching incidents in the area.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (robbery) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ) against the accused.

