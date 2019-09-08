Woman ‘raped’, husband ‘shot at’ in Amroha, police say allegations untrue

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:00 IST

Four unidentified criminals on two motorcycles allegedly took a couple on gunpoint and raped the woman in front of her husband in Dhanaura area of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The woman claimed that when her husband resisted the men and tried to escape, they shot at him. However, police termed their allegations untrue.

Videos of the woman and her father narrating the couple’s ordeal to cops of the Dial 100 service are in HT’s possession.

Describing it as a concocted story, superintendent of police (SP) Amroha, Vipin Tada, said the police had decided to lodge a case against the couple and the woman’s father, who was also seen supporting her claims in a video. He said the matter was not as it had been reported by the woman and her father and that all three had left their village.

“We are trying to locate them for further interrogation,” said Tada, adding that the man’s medical report did not mention any gunshot injury. He said the woman’s medical examination could not be conducted late in the night and she could not be traced since Sunday morning.

The SP hinted that the allegations might have something to do with a family dispute but did not elaborate on it. He also said the woman’s father had a criminal background and came out of jail after serving eight years.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father said in a video: “My daughter, married in Meerut, had come to my house in Dhanaura (Amroha) with her husband. They went out to get medicines and then to Chandpur to meet some relatives. While returning late in the night, they took a local train. After alighting from the train they took an e-rickshaw to reach home. Four motorcycle-borne criminals stopped them soon after they crossed Milak area. They beat up the rickshaw driver, forcing him to run away. Then they took the couple to a roadside field and where they misbehaved with the girl and shot at her husband as he tried to escape.” When specifically asked if his daughter was raped, he said yes.

He said his daughter approached some passersby for help who reported the incident at Dial 100. The police took the couple to a hospital in Dhanaura. “Later, cops from local Bachrayun police station arrived at the hospital. They did not listen to the couple and the chowki in-charge verbally abused them. Then, they were taken to the police station,” said her father in the video.

