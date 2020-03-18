Woman, relative held for murdering husband

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:21 IST

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman and her relative were arrested for allegedly killing her husband and throwing his body in a drain in south Delhi’s Asola village near Maidan Garhi, the police said on Wedenesday. The police said the dead man suspected his wife was having an affair with his cousin, who was living with them in their rented home. The arrested man carried the body to the drain on his back, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on March 14, the Maidan Garhi police station received a call regarding an unidentified man’s body in a drain in Asola village. The body bore multiple injuries. The dead man worked in an eatery.

“We sent a team to his rented home in the village and his wife and cousin were missing. CCTV camera footage was examined and a technical investigation led to the arrest of the suspects from Delhi. They confessed to the crime,” Thakur said.

During the interrogation, Thakur said the two disclosed that they had a quarrel with the man over the alleged affair a few days ago. On March 13, the arrested man tricked his cousin into consuming liquor with him at the room. As the man got drunk, his wife and cousin assaulted him and strangled him with a saree.

“Around 2am, the arrested man carried his cousin’s body to the drain on his back and threw it in,” Thakur added.