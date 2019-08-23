Woman robbed of scooter at gunpoint in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:55 IST

A 21-year-old woman was robbed of her Activa scooter at gunpoint in broad daylight near a market in Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, on Thursday.

The victim, Gurkirat Kaur of Mohalla Guru Teg Bahadur Colony, Chandigarh Road, a BCom graduate, said she was on her way to an IELTS institute in Model Town when an unidentified man stopped her near the market and put a gun to her forehead.

She said as she alighted from the scooter, the accused fled with the vehicle. She said she raised alarm, but to no avail. On being informed, the Moti Nagar police registered a case under Sections 370B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused.

Head constable Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police were scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 23:55 IST