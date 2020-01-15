e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Cities / Woman set on fire: CCTV footage shows no suspicious entry or exit in house, case against 3 unidentified men

Woman set on fire: CCTV footage shows no suspicious entry or exit in house, case against 3 unidentified men

Woman’s condition deteriorating, chances of survival bleak, say police

cities Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a 29-year-old woman was set on fire, police have registered an attempt to murder case against three unidentified persons.

The woman, identified as Harpreet Kaur, 29, of Vishwakarma Puri Colony, was to get married on January 17. She is currently admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with 90% burns. As per the police, her condition is critical and chances of her survival are bleak.

Police added that they have scanned the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near her house but did not find any suspicious entry or exit into the house. Her father, Harjinder Singh, said Harpreet was going to the washroom after crossing the verandah when she was attacked. He said after hearing her screams, he rushed to the spot and found her engulfed in flames.

He added that after he and some family members doused the flames, his daughter told him that two masked men had set her on fire. But before, she could tell them more, she lost consciousness. Inspector Amarjit Singh, Division Number 6 station house officer, said they are waiting to take the victim’s statement to know more but she is not in a condition to say anything.

The SHO added that the victim’s chances of survival are bleak.Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday, police registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons on the victim’s fathers complaint.

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
New central vista set to be expanded to Yamuna bank
New central vista set to be expanded to Yamuna bank
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities