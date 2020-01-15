Woman set on fire: CCTV footage shows no suspicious entry or exit in house, case against 3 unidentified men

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:23 IST

A day after a 29-year-old woman was set on fire, police have registered an attempt to murder case against three unidentified persons.

The woman, identified as Harpreet Kaur, 29, of Vishwakarma Puri Colony, was to get married on January 17. She is currently admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital with 90% burns. As per the police, her condition is critical and chances of her survival are bleak.

Police added that they have scanned the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near her house but did not find any suspicious entry or exit into the house. Her father, Harjinder Singh, said Harpreet was going to the washroom after crossing the verandah when she was attacked. He said after hearing her screams, he rushed to the spot and found her engulfed in flames.

He added that after he and some family members doused the flames, his daughter told him that two masked men had set her on fire. But before, she could tell them more, she lost consciousness. Inspector Amarjit Singh, Division Number 6 station house officer, said they are waiting to take the victim’s statement to know more but she is not in a condition to say anything.

The SHO added that the victim’s chances of survival are bleak.Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday, police registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons on the victim’s fathers complaint.