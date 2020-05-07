Woman shot dead by relative and accomplices, one arrested

cities

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:24 IST

The Ghaziabad police arrested a man from Loni for shooting dead a 45-year-old woman outside her house in Kailashpuram locality early Thursday. However, the prime suspect in the case, the deceased woman’s brother-in-law, and another associate are on the run, police said.

The police said the prime suspect had allegedly planned and executed the murder as he was unable to repay ₹10 lakh he had taken as loan from the woman’s family. The woman’s identity has not been revealed by the police.

The prime suspect was identified as Vinod Kumar, who is also from Kailashpuram, while his two accomplices were identified as Shailesh Kumar from Behta Hajipur in Loni and Suraj -- his full identity is yet to be established, police said.

“Kumar could not repay ₹10 lakh which he had borrowed from the woman’s family and she was repeatedly asking for the money. While she was taking a morning walk outside her house around 5.35am on Thursday, the suspects arrived there and shot her. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to the gunshot wounds. Her husband is a paramilitary personnel, currently posted in Assam,” said Mohammad Aslam, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station.

The police, on the basis of complaint given by the woman’s family lodged an FIR under the IPC Section 302 (murder) and also under the provisions of the Arms Act against the three suspects.

“Vinod and Suraj fled the spot and our teams, based on local information, arrested Shailesh from nearby Raispur village. Our teams are trying to trace the other two suspects who are on the run,” the SHO said.

According to police sources, Kumar had also misbehaved with the woman on February 22 after which she had approached the police.